Global News Morning BC
October 29 2021 10:13am
07:40

B.C.’s Public Safety Minister steps in as Deputy Premier

Global News Morning talks to Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth about the health concerns of B.C. Premier John Horgan and his new role as Deputy Premier.

