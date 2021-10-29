Menu

The Morning Show
October 29 2021 10:32am
05:47

Find a gem of a car in the face of global supply shortage

Editor in chief of AutoTrader.ca Jodi Lai gives insider tips on landing a deal of a lifetime when looking for your dream car.

