Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 28 2021 8:27pm
02:06

Caught on video: shocking attack on Vancouver soccer field

Players in a Vancouver soccer game are shocked when four men wander onto the field, leading to a brutal attack. Emad Agahi reports.

