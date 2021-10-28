Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 28 2021 8:10am
03:50

Home design colour trends

Less natural light in fall and winter can make indoor spaces feel gloomy. HGTV’s celebrity designer Jo Alcorn joins Global’s Eramelinda Boquer with tips on how to infuse colour into your life with some simple DIY projects.

