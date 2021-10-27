Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
October 27 2021 8:29pm
02:00

Alberta researchers uncover pattern when it comes to seasonal viruses

Some Alberta researchers have discovered a pattern when it comes to seasonal viruses and they say it could help predict the future of the COVID-19 pandemic. Su-Ling Goh explains.

