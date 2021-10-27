407 October 27 2021 12:11pm 00:26 Plane makes emergency landing on Hwy. 407 A small plane landed on the eastbound lanes of Highway 407 in Markham Wednesday morning. Police stated that the plane was forced to land on the highway due to mechanical issues. Plane lands on Hwy. 407 in Markham REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8329103/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8329103/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?