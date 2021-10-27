Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Halifax
October 27 2021 6:31am
05:31

Cabinet shakeup recap with Lori Turnbull

We check in with Lori Turnbull to get her take on the recent cabinet shakeup and what it means for Atlantic Canada.

Advertisement

Video Home