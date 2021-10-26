Menu

Edmonton city council
October 26 2021 8:22pm
01:44

New council sworn in at Edmonton City Hall

The mood was light and jovial as Edmonton’s new council was sworn in Tuesday afternoon, but as Sarah Ryan explains, the new councillors wasted no time getting to work.

