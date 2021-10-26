Menu

Alberta politics
October 26 2021 8:17pm
01:59

Alberta referendum results released

Alberta voters have selected ‘no’ to a daylight saving time change and ‘yes’ to fight equalization. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports.

