Politics
October 26 2021 4:08pm
04:50

Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues on political parties influencing municipal politics

Leading up to the Edmonton municipal election, there were concerns of political parties infiltrating campaigns historically seen as non-partisan. The issue was great enough for the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues to release an editorial. Executive director Laura Cunningham-Shpeley joins Vinesh Pratap to take about some of the concerns and whether the results of the election have alleviated or heightened them.

