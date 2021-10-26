Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 26 2021 8:20am
04:52

Bruny Surin Foundation

Canadian Olympic Hall of Famer Bruny Surin now dedicates his time promoting a healthy, active lifestyle through his foundation. He joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about his work.

