Global News at 10 Regina
October 25 2021 7:52pm
01:33

Woman accused in daycare death of Regina 3-year-old acquitted

A trial hearing held more than three years after Zoey Hancock’s death lasted just minutes as the prosecutor submitted no evidence and rested its case.

