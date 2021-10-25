Global News at 10 Regina October 25 2021 7:52pm 01:33 Woman accused in daycare death of Regina 3-year-old acquitted A trial hearing held more than three years after Zoey Hancock’s death lasted just minutes as the prosecutor submitted no evidence and rested its case. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8324953/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8324953/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?