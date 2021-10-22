The Morning Show October 22 2021 11:20am 05:07 Doctor weighs in on federal vaccine passport Dr. Sumon Chakbarti sheds light on the Feds vaccine passport and insight on parents who may be hesitant to give the vaccine to their children. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8289469/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8289469/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?