Global News Morning Montreal
October 22 2021 8:23am
04:37

Homemade skin and hair masks

Many everyday household items can be used to make masks that can revitalize hair and skin. Beauty expert Caroline Elie joins Global’s Laura Casella to show us how to make your own masks at home.

