Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 21 2021 9:15pm
02:07

B.C. judge orders Hope restaurant closed for defying vaccination orders

A B.C. Judge has ordered a Hope restaurant to remain closed until it complies with health orders to check the vaccination status of its customers. John Hua reports.

Advertisement

Video Home