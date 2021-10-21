Global News Hour at 6 BC October 21 2021 9:15pm 02:07 B.C. judge orders Hope restaurant closed for defying vaccination orders A B.C. Judge has ordered a Hope restaurant to remain closed until it complies with health orders to check the vaccination status of its customers. John Hua reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8288544/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8288544/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?