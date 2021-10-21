Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Alberta politics
October 21 2021 8:19pm
01:55

Elk Point election comes down to one vote

It was one of the tightest mayoral races in Alberta, with it coming down to a matter of one vote. Sarah Komadina has more on the significance of every vote from Elk Point.

Advertisement

Video Home