The Morning Show October 21 2021 10:35am 05:50 Getting your finances in order as cost of living soars Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq chats about how the inflation rate is at a two decade high, trends that will continue and how Canadian families can stay ahead of the financial curve.