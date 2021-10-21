Menu

The Morning Show
October 21 2021 10:35am
05:50

Getting your finances in order as cost of living soars

Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq chats about how the inflation rate is at a two decade high, trends that will continue and how Canadian families can stay ahead of the financial curve.

