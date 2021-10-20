Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
October 20 2021 7:12pm
00:47

Manitoba says 158 health-care workers on unpaid leave over COVID-19 testing

Manitoba says approximately 158 health-care workers have chosen unpaid leave over being tested for COVID-19, with more than half coming from the Southern Health region.

Advertisement

Video Home