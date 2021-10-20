Health October 20 2021 7:06pm 04:03 COVID-19: B.C. reports 696 new cases, along with six death Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the latest COVID-19 update for Wednesday, Oct. 20. COVID-19: British Columbia reports six deaths, 696 new cases REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8285212/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8285212/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?