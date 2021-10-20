Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Immunizations
October 20 2021 6:55pm
01:59

Manitoba prepares for vaccine approval for kids

The province says it is preparing to distribute Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to kids ages five to 11 as early as the end of November. Brittany Greenslade reports.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.