Winnipeg Jets October 20 2021 6:28pm 03:14 John Shannon on the Jets – October 20 What is up with the Winnipeg Jets’ 0-2-1 start of the season? John Shannon breaks down what’s gone wrong during the first three games as the team is still looking for their first win. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8285035/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8285035/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?