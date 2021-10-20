Menu

Winnipeg Jets
October 20 2021 6:28pm
03:14

John Shannon on the Jets – October 20

What is up with the Winnipeg Jets’ 0-2-1 start of the season? John Shannon breaks down what’s gone wrong during the first three games as the team is still looking for their first win.

