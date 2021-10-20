COVID-19: Manitoba health officials speak about vaccine rollout for kids 5-11

Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccine task force, said Wednesday that they were preparing for the event that Health Canada approves the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for children five to 11. She added the province was looking at a variety of options to get them the vaccine. They’ll use the places currently offering it, as well as considering a school-based rollout. Physician and public health clinics and pharmacies are also expected to offer it.