Global News Morning BC
October 20 2021 10:19am
05:00

Protect Our Province B.C.

A group of healthcare professionals who have formed ‘Protect Our Province B.C.’ is challenging the B.C. government on some of their COVID-19 information. The group’s co-founder Dr. Karina Zeidler explains.

