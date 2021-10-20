Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 20 2021 9:57am
05:06

Prevalence of racial bullying in schools

A new national survey finds racial bullying is a daily reality for Canadian children. UBC History Professor Henry Yu discusses the findings, and their implications.

