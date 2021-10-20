Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 20 2021 8:41am
04:27

Fall getaways

With its pageantry of colours, autumn is the perfect time of year for a weekend getaway. Jaime Damak joins Global’s Laura Casella with some exciting fall destinations.

