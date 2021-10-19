Global News Hour at 6 BC October 19 2021 11:53pm 01:30 B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 19 It was a beautiful day on B.C.’s south coast Tuesday, but a new system is on its way for Thursday afternoon. Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the forecast for Oct. 19, 2021, in Metro Vancouver and British Columbia. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8282706/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8282706/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?