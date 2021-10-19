Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 19 2021 11:53pm
01:30

B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 19

It was a beautiful day on B.C.’s south coast Tuesday, but a new system is on its way for Thursday afternoon. Meteorologist Kristi Gordon has the forecast for Oct. 19, 2021, in Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

