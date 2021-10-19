Menu

Ate
October 19 2021
U of M faculty vote for strike mandate, union says

The University of Manitoba Faculty Association has voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate, with a record turnout voting 85 per cent in favour of a call to strike, should it be necessary.

