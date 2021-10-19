Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 19 2021 8:47pm
02:04

B.C. school COVID-19 infection update

According to B.C. Health officials, the number of COVID-19 cases involving school-aged children is now falling. Richard Zussman reports.

