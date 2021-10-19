Menu

October 19 2021 8:44pm
02:22

Vernon teachers raising COVID-19 concerns about in-person parent teacher conferences

The union representing Vernon teachers is raising concerns about the format for next week’s parent teacher conferences. Parents in the school district are being given the option to meet with teachers in-person, leaving some educators concerned about the potential for COVID exposures. However, as Megan Turcato reports, the district insists teachers won’t be forced to do in-person meetings if they aren’t comfortable.

