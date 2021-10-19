Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 19 2021 8:55am
00:58

Deadly stabbing in Côte-des-Neiges-NDG

A 16-year-old boy is dead, after a fight broke out in the Côte-des-Neiges-NDG borough of Montreal Monday afternoon. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines brings us the story.

