Global News Morning Montreal
October 19 2021 8:04am
05:19

Municipal Elections

Montreal municipal elections are just around the corner. Pointe Claire mayoral candidate Tim Thomas speaks with Global’s Laura Casella on why he thinks Pointe-Claire is ready for a change.

