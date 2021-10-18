Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 18 2021 8:54pm
02:24

Will travellers use system to get free PCR test?

With just three weeks left before the U.S.- Canada border reopens, getting a PCR test still remains to be a big issue. For instance, will travellers benefit from taxpayer-paid COVID-19 tests? Richard Zussman reports.

