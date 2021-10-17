Menu

Everyday Joe
October 17 2021 6:52pm
03:00

Everyday Joe: the big social media outage

This week on Everyday Joe, Montreal comedian Joey Elias gives us his take on the recent social media outage from a cafe, where he observed everyone scrambling in reaction to the big Facebook outage.

