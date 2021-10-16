Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
October 16 2021 1:14pm
03:56

Preparing for a bad flu season

Health experts say this year’s flu season could be severe. Dr. Michael Curry, from UBC’s Faculty of Emergency Medicine, shares some advice on how to reduce your risk of getting sick.

Advertisement

Video Home