Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 15 2021 9:48pm
01:30

B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 15

Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has a look at what we’ve seen so far and what lies ahead with the rain forecast on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.

Advertisement

Video Home