Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 15 2021 7:57pm
35:05

Global News at 5:30 Toronto: October 15, 2021

October 15 is a day for remembrance and reflection. It marks Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. Shallima Maharaj has more on the move to end the silence and the stigma surrounding this immense loss.

