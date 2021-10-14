Canada October 14 2021 7:09pm 02:25 COVID-19: Alberta continues to see reduced strain on health-care system Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO of Alberta Health Services, updates the current situation in health-care settings as the province continues to deal with the fourth wave of COVID-19. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8267393/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8267393/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?