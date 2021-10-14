Global News Morning Edmonton October 14 2021 11:13am 04:39 Home gadget picks with tech expert Marc Saltzman Tech Expert Marc Saltzman joined Global News Morning to showcase some of his picks for home gadgets, including a vacuum-mop hybrid and high-tech security options. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8265609/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8265609/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?