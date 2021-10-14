The Morning Show October 14 2021 10:51am 05:03 New book pays tribute to Canada’s Hockey dad Glen Gretzky and Lauri Holomis release their new book ‘Great Too’ which chronicles Glen’s life as a kid growing up with ‘The Great One’ and Canada’s Hockey Dad the late Walter Gretzky. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8265480/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8265480/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?