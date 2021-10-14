Menu

The Morning Show
October 14 2021 10:51am
05:03

New book pays tribute to Canada’s Hockey dad

Glen Gretzky and Lauri Holomis release their new book ‘Great Too’ which chronicles Glen’s life as a kid growing up with ‘The Great One’ and Canada’s Hockey Dad the late Walter Gretzky.

