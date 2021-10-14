Canada-U.S. Border October 14 2021 10:41am 03:31 Manitoba snowbird on land border reopening “My wife had two different mRNAs so that really concerns us at this point.” Manitoba Snowbird Doug Gow shares his questions around the U.S. reopening its land border to fully vaccinated Canadians. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8265442/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8265442/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?