Border Restrictions
October 13 2021 8:04pm
01:28

Open Canada-U.S. border means options for Alberta snowbirds

Changes to the Canada-U.S. border rules mean Alberta snowbirds heading south for the winter will be able to drive instead of having to fly. Kim Smith has advice from travel experts.

