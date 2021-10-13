Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 13 2021 7:25pm 31:12 Global News at 5:30 Toronto: October 13, 2021 The U.S. is finally going to reopen its land border with Canada. The Maple Leafs host the Habs for their home opener in front of a capacity crowd. And, local residents demand action after a deadly crash on a road with a dangerous reputation. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8264319/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8264319/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?