Global News at 6 Winnipeg October 13 2021 4:31pm 01:30 Rain: Oct. 13 Manitoba weather outlook Pockets of heavy rain for the morning commute — Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with what you need to know in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, Oct. 13. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8263638/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8263638/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?