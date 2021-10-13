The Morning Show October 13 2021 10:26am 05:59 Hayley Wickenheiser on her new book Canadian icon Hayley Wickenheiser chats about how her hockey career prepared her for continued success off the ice and she details this in her new book “Over The Boards: Lessons from the Ice. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8262272/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8262272/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?