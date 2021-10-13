Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 13 2021 10:22am
02:24

How will reopening of Canada,U.S. land border impact Alberta snowbirds?

Global News has learned the land border between Canada and the United States is expected to open sometime in early November. Kim Smith has the details plus what it will mean for Alberta snowbirds.

