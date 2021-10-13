Global News Morning Edmonton October 13 2021 10:22am 02:24 How will reopening of Canada,U.S. land border impact Alberta snowbirds? Global News has learned the land border between Canada and the United States is expected to open sometime in early November. Kim Smith has the details plus what it will mean for Alberta snowbirds. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8262234/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8262234/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?