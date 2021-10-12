Menu

October 12 2021 8:55pm
01:42

Fence missing on bridge over Wayne Gretzky Drive

After months of repairs, a bridge over Wayne Gretzky Drive has reopened to vehicle and foot traffic. But the new look is raising safety concerns. As Lisa MacGregor reports, the overpass doesn’t have a railing on one side.

