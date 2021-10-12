Menu

Armstrong
October 12 2021 8:35pm
02:09

Mountie’s civil case delayed again

An ongoing civil case involving Mounties and connected to the brutal murder of 18-year-old Taylor Van Diest a decade ago just got delayed in the court system again. Jules Knox reports.

