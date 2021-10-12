Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 12 2021 6:31pm
02:21

MLSE releases fan guidelines ahead of Leafs season opener

As the Leafs and the Raptors get set to welcome fans back to Scotiabank Arena at full capacity, their parent company laid out how they’ll do so safely.

Advertisement

Video Home