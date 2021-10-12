Global News Morning Edmonton October 12 2021 10:55am 04:31 Great Gardens: Late fall tips for your yard Perry Stothart from Classic Landscapes and Ellerslie Gift and Garden goes over some ideas for how to prep your yard for the winter months ahead. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8259610/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8259610/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?