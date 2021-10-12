Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 12 2021 10:51am
04:57

Albertans set to vote on several referendum questions in 2021 municipal election

Pamela Renwick with Elections Alberta explains some of the referendum votes that will be on the October 18th municipal election ballots, including senate choices and daylight saving time.

