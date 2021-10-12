Global News Morning Edmonton October 12 2021 10:51am 04:57 Albertans set to vote on several referendum questions in 2021 municipal election Pamela Renwick with Elections Alberta explains some of the referendum votes that will be on the October 18th municipal election ballots, including senate choices and daylight saving time. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8259586/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8259586/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?